Iraq to Export Barley for the First Time

2020/09/21

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has reportedly announced that it will export barley for the first time.A ministry spokesman told Shafaaq News Agency that 700,000 tons of barley will be auctioned next week, with ten countries expressing an interest in bidding.(Source: Shafaaq)

