Iraq to Export Barley for the First Time

2020/09/21 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has reportedly announced that it will export barley for the first time.
A ministry spokesman told Shafaaq News Agency that 700,000 tons of barley will be auctioned next week, with ten countries expressing an interest in bidding.
(Source: Shafaaq)
