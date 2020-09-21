Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Kirkuk’s federal police assault Kurdistan 24 crew while covering land disputes
2020/09/21 | 14:58 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Kurdistan 24 correspondent Hemn Dalo among the protesting Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk's Kharaba village, Sept.
21, 2020.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq