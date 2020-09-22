Michael Dadson, Langley Clinical Counsellor, Cites U.N. Report Linking Youth Depression, Anxiety to COVID-19

2020/09/22 | 18:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Recent International Labour Organization (ILO) Survey Shows 50% of Youths 18–29, Possibly Subject to Anxiety or Depression

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia and sees clients of all ages with a wide variety of conditions.



The most common mental health challenges causing clients to seek counselling are anxiety, depression, and post -traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).Since early this year, Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback has been treating an increasing number of clients whose mental health has been affected by COVID-19 restrictions.Global effects of COVID-19 negatively impacting youth and young adults with job losses and classes canceledDr.



Dadson concurs that despite the lower physical risk posed to youth and young adults by the coronavirus, their mental health is most certainly at risk, especially those whose jobs or classes have been lost or canceled.According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) survey report, “Youth & COVID-19”:The mental well-being of young people (aged 18–29) whose education or work had been

disrupted the most since the onset of the pandemic was greatly reduced.



Young workers who had lost their job were almost twice as likely to be affected by probable anxiety or depression as those who continued to be employed (23 per cent versus 14 per cent, respectively).



“Know the signs of mental illness,” recommends Dr.



Michael Dadson.



Since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, the “old world” of fast-paced, hectic lifestyles leading to stress appear to be ceding to a pervasive sense of uncertainty combined with isolation-induced depression and anxiety.According to Dr.



Dadson:“If you or a young person you know is significantly more emotional or less emotional than usual, losing zest for life, or having thoughts about death or dying, it would be a good idea to seek counselling as soon as possible.



The most important thing to remember as the year 2020 progresses is that we are all connected, and nobody on the planet is immune from challenges brought on by COVID-19.” Dr.



Michael Dadson’s certifications include:• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management

• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer

• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor

• Certified Strong Interest Inventory AssessorABOUTDr.



Michael Dadson, Ph.D.

Langley, B.C.

Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy

Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com

Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com

Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQEXPERTISESpecializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic.



With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years.



As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR).



As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.###INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION (ILO): “YOUTH & COVID-19”:

https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/@ed_emp/documents/publication/wcms_753026.pdfDr.



Dr. Michael Dadson
Gentle Currents Therapy Counselling and Neurofeedback
+1 778-554-0174

