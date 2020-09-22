2020/09/23 | 02:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A new railway line will reportedly be built between Mosul and Turkey.Anadolu Agency quotes the governor of Mosul, Najim al-Jubouri, as saying that a team of engineers with the support of Turkish companies will start laying a new line "in the coming days".(Source: Anadolu Agency)

read more New Railway to be built between Mosul and Turkey first appeared on Iraq Business News.