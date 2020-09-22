Investment Opportunity: Commercial Center in Diwanyah

2020/09/23 | 02:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities: Construction of Commercial Centre in Diwanyah (Source: National Investment Commission)
