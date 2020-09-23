US Charges Two over Alleged Bribery in Iraq

2020/09/23 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Two individuals have been charged with bribery offenses in connection with Department of Defense contracts as part of the Fraud Section's ongoing efforts to combat corruption and fraud in contracting on U.S.military installations overseas.Mark Alan Fryday, 37, and Lara Jumaah Mohammed, 30, both residing in Erbil, Iraq, were charged in an indictment filed […]

