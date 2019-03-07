Jordan: UNHCR Jordan Factsheet - February 2019

2019/03/07 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syria crisis, hosting the second highest share of refugees pro capita in the world.
83% of Syrian refugees in Jordan live in urban areas and 17% live in three refugee camps. 48% of refugees are children, and 4% are elderly people.
Over 123,000 work permits have been issued for Syrian refugees since 2016 up to now.
Working with Partners
UNHCR coordinates the refugee response under the leadership of the Government of Jordan, in a collaborative effort between the donor community, UN agencies, international and national NGOs, community-based organizations, refugees and host communities. Currently eight sectors provide support within the Jordan refugee response. UNHCR co-chairs several sectors and their thematic working groups, namely the Basic Needs Working Group with NRC, the Health Working Group with WHO, the Protection Working Group with NRC (as well as the associated Child Protection Working Group with UNICEF and the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Working Group with UNFPA), the Shelter Working Group with NRC and the Livelihoods Working Group with DRC. These sectors provide information, advice and advocacy to high level decision making bodies in Jordan. UNHCR supports the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) - the Government agency in charge of the management and coordination of Zaatari and Azraq camps - to ensure that assistance is provided in the most effective and efficient way possible in accordance with international humanitarian standards and protection principles.
