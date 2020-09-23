Trade Bank of Iraq names New Chairman

2020/09/23 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has announced that Salem Chalabi [Salem Jawad Abdul Hadi Al-Jalabi] has taken over as the company's Chairman and President with immediate effect.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appointed the Yale graduate to succeed Faisal Al Haimus, who has been named as head of the Iraq Securities Commission […]

