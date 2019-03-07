Al-Karbalai calls for highlighting the national identity and spreading a culture of peace

2019/03/07 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Holy Karbala - INA
The representative of the religious authority Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai called on Thursday to highlight the national identity and spread a culture of peace during any gathering, conference or gathering held inside and outside Iraq.
Al Karbalai said during a meeting with the delegation of Iraqi religious leaders participating in the fourth gathering of religious leaders at the threshold of the holy Husseiniya, "This constellation gathered on the campus of Imam Hussein and various heavenly religions represent the messages of heaven that call for peace. Bear a large percentage in achieving this peace on the ground. "
He added that "the most important participants that bring together the participants are the common homeland and the message of heaven, and these two participants impose a position on our country and our people," calling for "openness to other characters in the outside and inside the country in order to communicate the truth to them, Translated on the ground.
