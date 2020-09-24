EBRD Considering Iraqi Membership

2020/09/24 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is reportedly considering a request from Iraq to become a member.A decision is expected to be made within three weeks.The EBRD was established to help build a new, post-Cold War era in Central and Eastern Europe.It has since played a historic […]

