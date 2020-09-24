Anju Software’s Enterprise Content Management Now Independently Tested for Global Scalability

2020/09/25 | 05:36 - Source: Iraq News

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anju Software, Inc.



is pleased to announce that AnjuSafe, a new generation of enterprise content management (ECM) solution, is now certified for scalability by ZenQ, an internationally recognized independent testing group.



AnjuSafe offers a content management platform specifically designed for the Life Science industry.



Unlike older technology ECM products, the AnjuSafe platform comes with pre-built functionality for Medical Affairs, eClinical, Publication Planning and Workflow Management.



In addition, AnjuSafe has built-in tools for data imports, enterprise search and AI-based Data Visualization.



AnjuSafe can import, store and visualize both structured and unstructured content including video, medical images, and audio.



A critical core competency of successful life sciences companies is storing medical content from across the enterprise to use when and where needed.



Industry studies estimate that more than 70% of all life sciences data is unstructured.



SAFE handles both unstructured and structured data in its database.



The volume of content is expected to double every 24-months.



AnjuSafe is the only company in Life Science using advanced technology to offer comprehensive platform for importing, storing, accessing and visualizing all content requirements for Life Science Companies.



“Enterprises of all sizes can have full confidence that AnjuSafe will perform consistently well, in a secure environment, regardless of the volume and diversity of content or the number of users,” explains Suhas Gudihal, Chief Technology Officer at Anju Software.ABOUT ANJU SOFTWARE

Anju Software makes advanced solutions for the life sciences industry from clinical operations to medical affairs that is adaptive, non-disruptive, and will enable and enhance your existing environment.



The strength of Anju's offering focuses on delivering YOUR PLATFORM, YOUR WAY.



Anju will incorporate complementary solutions to YOUR environment, leveraging Anju’s integration technology, creating a tailor-made PLATFORM perfectly suited to meet YOUR needs.



Learn more by visiting www.anjusoftware.comBill LeanderAnju Software+1 630-981-5871email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

September 24, 2020, 17:13 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release