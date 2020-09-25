Home
Turkey arrests 82 Kurdish officials, others in crackdown related to 2014 Kobani protests
2020/09/25 | 16:42 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Turkish police arrested 82 Kurdish officials, journalists, and activists in a new crackdown related to protests held in 2014.
(Photo: Archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
