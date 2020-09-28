Iraq, Jordan to Connect Electrical Networks

2020/09/28 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On Sunday, Iraq and Jordan reportedly signed a contract to connect their electricity networks and sell electrical energy between the two countries.According to INA, the deal will see Jordan providing Iraq with 1000 gigawatt hours per year as a first stage.The 300-km line will connect the new Risha substation, currently […]

