Iraq, Jordan to Connect Electrical Networks

2020/09/28 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
On Sunday, Iraq and Jordan reportedly signed a contract to connect their electricity networks and sell electrical energy between the two countries.
According to INA, the deal will see Jordan providing Iraq with 1000 gigawatt hours per year as a first stage.
The 300-km line will connect the new Risha substation, currently […]
