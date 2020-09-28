Forty Years Ago, September 28, 1980: Iraq Gets Upper Hand

2020/09/28 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq News

By: Editorial |

September 28, 2020 4:02:18 am

Meanwhile Tehran radio has reported that Iranian troops have destroyed the military airport of the northern Iraqi city of city of Kirkuk.Iraqi forces have captured Ahwaz, the capital city of Iran’s oil rich Arabistan province on the sixth day of the war between the two countries.



The fall of Ahwaz means that Iraqi units have penetrated 64 km into Iran, and they hold the next major city north from the embattled Iranian oil centres at Abadan and Khoramhahr.



This gives them control of the province that Iran’s largest Arabic speaking population.



Iran has conceded that long strips of border territory have suffered three days of almost continuous shelling.



Meanwhile Tehran radio has reported that Iranian troops have destroyed the military airport of the northern Iraqi city of city of Kirkuk.

Zia In Iran

Pakistan president Zia-ul-Haq, who is trying to mediate in the Iran-Iraq war arrived in Tehran.



The Pakistan leader who is also slated to address the UN General Assembly as a spokesperson from the Muslim world has emerged as a prominent face in the politics of this world.



He will leave for Baghdad after his Tehran sojourn.

No Mediation

Iran ruled out mediation in its six-day war with Iraq, which it looked upon as one of conflicting deals imposed on Iran.



Iran’s posture reflected a stiffening of positions came at a press conference in response to mediation efforts by the Islamic Conference Nations and the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat.



Tehran said it could offer aid without strings and from those who did so out of humanitarian consideration.

Indian Embassy Fails

Nearly every Indian fleeing the Persian Gulf had one lament, the officials of the Indian embassies in both Iran and Iraq were nowhere in sight to help the Indians in distress, as a result of the war raging the region.



Visa formalities were difficult as most Indians had lost their passports in the bombing.



In contrast, their employers have received good words from Indians.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram.



Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd