New Free Guide to Chartering Private Jets Released by Private Jet Card Comparisons

Chartering a private jet isn't like renting a car or booking a hotel room.



In less than 20 minutes, our new guide to private jet charter will show you the questions to ask and what you need to know.”— Doug Gollan, Private Jet Card ComparisonsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 continuing to expand the interest in private aviation, more and more consumers are looking at renting private aircraft.



Research shows private flights have under 20 potential contact points for the virus versus over 700 with the airlines.



But where do you start?There are over 2,000 private jet charter operators and brokers in the U.S.



alone.



How do you find the ones that are right for you? What questions should you ask? What do you need to know before you make the first call? How can you avoid lead generation websites that make you the product, directing you to providers that pay them, and can cost you thousands of extra dollars on every flight!Private Jet Card Comparisons, the authority on private aviation solutions, has released a free, in-depth guide covering everything you need to know before you charter a private jet.



The guide is in addition to its paid service and can be accessed via its website without providing any contact information."Our goal with this guide is to give consumers unbiased information and insights that will make them smarter buyers," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.



"In less than 20 minutes, somebody who has never chartered a private jet before will have the basics down and be ready to go."The new guide about private jet charters covers both basic and advanced material:- What is a private jet charter?

- What you need to know before you make the first call?

- What questions you should ask?

- How are private aircraft operators regulated?

- Floating fleets vs.



fixed-base fleets

- What rules govern charter brokers?

- Should you book with an operator or a broker?

- How can you avoid scams and illegal charters?

- Should you charter a jet online?

- Roundtrip vs.



one-way pricing

- Why do charter prices vary so much?

- Private aviation safety

- What do Argus, Wyvern, and IS-BAO ratings mean?

- How can you make sure your pilots are qualified

- Canceling or rescheduling your flights after you've booked

- Flying with pets

- Extra charges and fees

- Deciding on the right experience for your needs and budget

- Booking overnight and long-haul flights

- What happens if the operator cancels the flight?

- How do you find a good charter broker?

- What are the other options?Private Jet Card Comparisons also offers a free guide covering fractional ownership.



Barron's calls the website, "a modern-day online Kelley Blue Book for private jet cards."Paid subscriptions ($250 for 12 months) are targeted to anyone who is planning to fly privately and wants to make sure they are considering the best solutions and providers for their flying needs.



Paid subscribers get unlimited personal access to data comparing over 250 jet membership and jet card programs by more than 65 variables.



They also receive a vetted guide to charter brokers.



Personalized expert support via email and phone is included in the price.



Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation solutions research site that doesn’t sell subscriber or visitor information to jet companies or accept referral and lead generation payments.



Instead, it provides users privacy and comprehensive, unbiased, updated data, enabling them to make the best decisions for their needs.Doug GollanPrivate Jet Card Comparisons+1 917-328-6518email us here

