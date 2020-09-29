Iraq: UNICEF condemns the death of four children in Baghdad and calls on all parties to protect children from violence [EN/AR]

2020/09/29 | 17:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Statement attributable to Ms Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF Representative in Iraq

Baghdad, Iraq, 29 September 2020 –UNICEF is saddened and shocked at the killing of four children, all under the age of 10, and three of whom were siblings whilst another child was injured, when a rocket fell on their house in Baghdad yesterday.

UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children and joins the families in mourning this unnecessary loss of lives.



Being a target of, witnessing or fearing violence should never be part of any child’s experience..

Our sincere condolences go to the children’s families and their community.



Nothing ever justifies attacks on children and women.



UNICEF calls on all parties to fulfil their obligation, under international law, to protect children at all times and without delay.



All children in Iraq deserve to live their lives without the constant threat of violence.

UNICEF appeals to all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of children and youth, and calls for the upholding of children’s right to protection and to live in an environment that is free from violence at all times.

