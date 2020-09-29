Dr. Michael Dadson Urges First Responders to Seek Help for Depression, PTSD

2020/09/30 | 02:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- First Responders at Elevated Risk of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Depression, Suicide

One of the things that I’ve learned from working with veterans for so many years, in groups, and individually, is that veterans have helped me to grow in my gratitude for being a Canadian.”— Dr.



Michael DadsonLANGLEY, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia.



Dr.



Dadson primarily counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and post -traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.



Dr.



Their courage inspires me.” While approximately two percent of Canada’s general population will experience PTSD in their lifetime, first responders experience PTSD at twice that rate; furthermore, suicide rates among first responders is also much higher than among the general public.Depression and PTSD rates are significantly higher among first responders than in the general populationFirst responders are workers in fields including, but not limited to, the following:• law enforcement officers

• firefighters

• emergency medical technicians (EMTs or paramedics)

• emergency-room doctors and nurses

• 911 dispatchers

• military personnelDr.



Michael Dadson specializes in treating PTSD in first respondersGentle Currents Therapy and Neurotherapy has recently launched a YouTube video:

“PTSD in Veterans & First Responders: Michael Dadson, PhD on PTSD Therapy.” According to Dadson:“If I’m working with a veteran, first responder, police officer, someone who puts his or her life on the line for the general public, for me it’s a particular honour because it’s my way of trying to serve them and say thank you to them because they have served us.” Fortunately, greater awareness of PTSD and mental health in general is leading to more first responders seeking treatment; however, statistics are still high for suicide among first responders, particularly when they do not reach out and talk to a professional regarding their trauma.Says Dadson:“It’s such a tragedy to me and it never needs to happen, but it just keeps on happening.”Dr.



Michael Dadson’s certifications include:

• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management

• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer

• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor

• Certified Strong Interest Inventory AssessorABOUT:

Dr.



Michael Dadson, Ph.D.

Langley, B.C.

Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy

Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com

Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com

Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQEXPERTISE:

Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic.



With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years.



As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR).



As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.###First Responders ~ 30% mental health issues:

Michael DadsonGentle Currents Therapy Counselling and Neurofeedback+1 778-554-0174email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

PTSD in Veterans & First Responders: Michael Dadson, PhD on PTSD Therapy

