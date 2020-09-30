A Thousand New School Buildings for Iraq?

2020/09/30 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met on Monday with government officials to discuss steps to build a thousand new school buildings throughout Iraq.Mr.Al-Kadhimi said that, "education is the real weapon with which nations arm themselves, in addition to the health system".The Prime Minister was also briefed on ten models […]

