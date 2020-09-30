US Embassy closure in Iraq would hand Tehran a 'strategic victory,' says former Iraqi amb to UN

2020/09/30 | 07:54 - Source: Iraq News



Any … in Baghdad in the first such attack against Western diplomats in Iraq … heart of the government of Baghdad.



He has removed them from … this infamous Green Zone in Baghdad, it's nearly as … (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- … targets, the US Embassy in Baghdad will close its doors.Any … in Baghdad in the first such attack against Western diplomats in Iraq … heart of the government of Baghdad.He has removed them from … this infamous Green Zone in Baghdad, it's nearly as …

Sponsored Links