Aitken and Fonkem Comment on First Presidential Debate

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Joe Biden survived a blizzard of President Trump's interruption by appealing directly to American People in what can be characterized as a chaotic debate.”— Bruce AitkenMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The authors of a new book, TRADE CRASH: A Primer on Surviving and Thriving in Pandemics and Global Trade Disruption, commented on the first presidential debate.Bruce Aitken said: “Joe Biden survived a blizzard of President Trump's interruption by appealing directly to American People in what can be characterized as a chaotic debate.” Minister Chulsu Kim, former WTO Deputy Director, has commented favorably on the book, stating that it is “an important new book on international trade.” He stated further that: “Trade Crash is a timely publication by two experienced trade practitioners at a time when international trade is facing unprecedented disruption and challenges.It should be helpful to international businessmen who are trying to cope with how to cope with this.Ngosong commented, "I think the book can serve as a guide to those who are trying to understand the global economy in general and international trade in particular."TRADE CRASH is being published in hardcover by award-winning and internationally known London publisher Clink Street.It goes on sale on Oct.8, 2020 and will be offered for presale on Sept.30, 2020.It is extremely timely as it focuses on, among other things, the likely impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic (“CV-19”) on the November, 2020 elections and on a likely Trade Crash to and of the global supply chain in 2021.Written by Bruce Aitken and Ngosong Fonkem, Trade Crash is a multi-media Video Book (“BookVid”) with links to a short film and several interviews, plus directions to hours of zoom seminars on CV-19 and Trade hosted by WITA (D.C.) from March to July, 2020.It is an accessible Primer, written for the general public, with dozens of illustrations and charts.Also, it is written from a multi-cultural perspective, with 7 contributors whose backgrounds can be traced to 7 countries: Cameroon, China, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea and the United States.To speak to the authors and/or to arrange interviews, contact beaitken@aitkenberlin.com or ngonkem23@gmail.com.Bruce AitkenAitken Berlin LLP+1 202-468-0968email us here

September 30, 2020

