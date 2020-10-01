Lockheed Martin wins $19m Iraq Contract

2020/10/01 | 13:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded a $19,294,391 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Iraq Integrated Air Defense System contractor logistics support (CLS).The contract provides for follow on CLS sustainment support to include subject matter expert support, engineering support, return and repair and in country assessment visits.Work will be performed in Iraq; and […]

