Loadings from Turkey lead slight Iraqi export increase

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Crude loadings from the Turkish port of Ceyhan by both the federal and Kurdistan regional governments increased over the past month, raising Iraq to a monthly nationwide export average of 3.049 million barrels per day (bpd) in September — still near six-year lows.

The average price of oil dropped by nearly $3 per barrel compared to August, which led to lower monthly oil revenues, on which Iraq relies on for more than 90 percent of its national budget.

