2020/10/02 | 16:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted a virtual conference chaired by Prof.Mohammed Al-Uzri to inaugurate its newly launched network of Iraqi Alumni of UK universities.The conference was opened by Baroness Nicholson.The guest speaker, Dr.Hamid Ahmed, Deputy Minister of Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, confirmed the ministry's strong […]

read more Video: IBBC Alumni Conference first appeared on Iraq Business News.