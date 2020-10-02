JGC signs Contract for Basra Refinery Upgrade


2020/10/02 | 17:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Yesterday (Thursday), the South Refineries Company (SRC) and Iraq's Ministry of Oil (MOO) signed the contract with Japan's JGC Corporation to start construction of a new Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Complex at Basrah Refinery.

The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)'s ODA (Official Development Assistance) loan project.

