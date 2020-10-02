2020/10/02 | 17:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for September of 78,388,619 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.613 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly up from the 2.597 million bpd exported in August.These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 75,000,000 barrels, while […]

read more Iraq announces Oil Export Data for Sept first appeared on Iraq Business News.