VIDEO: Iraqis commence Arbaʽeen Walk

2020/10/03 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq News
from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.This year, the Iraqi government has not allowed foreign pilgrims to enter Iraq on Arbaeen due to the spread of the coronavirus.
