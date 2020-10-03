Turkey Suspends Flights with Iraq

2020/10/03 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority has reportedly suspend flights between Turkey and Iraq from Saturday 3rd October.According to Shafaaq news agency, the decision was made to prevent the spread of coronavirus (covid-19).(Source: Shafaaq)

