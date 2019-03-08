عربي | كوردى
Iraq, Jordan FMs discuss boosting bilateral relations
2019/03/08 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Foreign Minister

Mohamed Ali al-Hakim on Friday discussed with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi

the latest developments concerning bilateral relations between Baghdad and

Amman.In a phone call, the two ministers discussed the regional and international

issues of mutual concern, and affirmed the importance of coordination and

bilateral consultation in all matters of mutual interest to both

countries," a statement by Iraq's foreign ministry said.Oil agreementIraq and Jordan in February agreed a

deal over the trade of oil and commodities at a meeting between the two prime

ministers on the Iraqi-Jordanian border.



Under the deal, Iraq would

sell 10,000 barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price, transported by

tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister’s office said in

a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil would be

exported.



Iraqi goods imported via

Jordan’s Aqaba port on the Red Sea would meanwhile receive preferential

tariffs, it said.Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi,

who said on Tuesday the deal was close to being reached, finalized the

agreement in a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Omar Razzaz.Aqaba port at the north end of the Red

Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports, and

Amman has long relied on Iraqi crude to fuel its economy.Razzaz’s office also said Jordan would

begin to export electricity to Iraq within the next two years.Abd al-Mahdi said the government aims to

decrease dependency on oil exports for state revenue. Oil exports from OPEC’s

second-largest producer account for more than 95 percent of state revenues.Tarbil Border crossingThe opening of the Tarbil border crossing between

Iraq and Jordan over the weekend has stirred debate in Baghdad over the purpose

of the agreement.Iraqi MP Abdullah al-Khraybit said in press

remarks that the deal offers more job opportunities for the residents of Anbar

and will help the fight against terrorism.“The fight needed such bold decisions,” he remarked.The deal will also see Jordan increase its

security cooperation with Iraq and dedicate intelligence efforts to securing

the eastern borders, he said.

