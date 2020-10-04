Iraqi to Build Nuclear Reactors, Combat Electricity Woes

2020/10/04 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Joe Snell for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.New Iraqi committee to build nuclear reactors, combat electricity woes Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered on Sept.24 the formation of a committee tasked with overseeing the building of […]

