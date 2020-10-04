COVID-19: Iraq reports 3,210 new cases, as health official warns against reopening schools


COVID-19: Iraq reports 3,210 new cases, as health official warns against reopening schools
2020/10/04 | 20:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has reached 215,784, more than 6,600 of them fatal.

(Photo: AFP/Mohammed Sawaf)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links