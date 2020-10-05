Iraq discusses sourcing Covid Vaccine with AstraZeneca

2020/10/05 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Ambassador of Republic of Iraq in London, Mr.
Muhammad Jaafar Al-Sadr, chaired a meeting with representatives of the British pharmaceutical group, AstraZeneca, which is a leading company in Coronavirus vaccine in cooperation with the University of Oxford in Britain, through video conference.
The meeting discussed the possibility of Iraq obtaining adequate […]
