Caterpillar to take over Weir Oil and Gas

2020/10/05 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Scottish engineering company Weir Group has announced the sale of its Oil & Gas division to US-based Caterpillar Inc.The all-cash sale gives its Texas-based division an enterprise value of US$405m (£314m), subject to customary working capital and debt-like adjustments at closing.The move is part of Weir's strategy to become a […]

