Iraq to Expand Haditha Refinery

2020/10/07 | 02:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismael, has laid the foundation stone for a new 20,000-barrel-per-day production unit at Haditha Refinery, in Anbar province.The new unit will increase production at the plant to 36,000 barrels per day.The General Director of the North Refineries Company (NRC), Qassem Abdel Rahman, said […]

