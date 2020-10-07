Arbaeen March from Baghdad to Karbala

2020/10/07 | 08:12 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- TEHRAN, Oct.
07 (MNA) – Following the spread of coronavirus global pandemic and restriction of foreigners' travel to Iraq, Grand Arbaeen March is taking place with the participation of only Iraqi Muslims this year.
People in capital Baghdad, like other Iraqi cities, have begun their walking towards Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage which marks forty days after Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions were martyred at Karbala Battlefield.
07 (MNA) – Following the spread of coronavirus global pandemic and restriction of foreigners' travel to Iraq, Grand Arbaeen March is taking place with the participation of only Iraqi Muslims this year.
People in capital Baghdad, like other Iraqi cities, have begun their walking towards Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage which marks forty days after Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions were martyred at Karbala Battlefield.