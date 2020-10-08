Tribal member of local council in Deir al-Zor assassinated


Tribal member of local council in Deir al-Zor assassinated
2020/10/08 | 13:38 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A car drives through a damaged street on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, Sept.

24, 2017.

(Photo: AFP)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links