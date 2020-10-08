Iraq to join European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

2020/10/08 | 15:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq has taken the first step to become a member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).The 71 existing shareholders of the multilateral financial institution approved a request by the country during the Bank's Annual Meeting on Wednesday.The EBRD promotes private sector development and sustainable and inclusive growth through a combination […]

