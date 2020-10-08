Five One Labs Launches Iraqi Investment Initiative

2020/10/08 | 15:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Five One Labs, a start-up incubator for Iraqi and Syrian entrepreneurs based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), has launched Five One Invest, an investment initiative that creates more efficient deal-making and matchmaking opportunities for local investors and increases access to capital for entrepreneurs as they scale.Five One Labs co-founder Alice Bosley said: […]

