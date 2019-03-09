عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Washington protesters demand 'regime change' in Iran
2019/03/09 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Hundreds of people turned out in Washington Friday demanding

regime change in Iran and denouncing "atrocity toward the people"

under Tehran's regime.Protesters waved Iranian flags as they chanted for

"regime change now" -- with some holding portraits of Maryam Rajavi,

leader of the People's Mujahedin, an Iranian opposition group banned in the

country."The regime inside Iran is doing so much atrocity

toward the people. Iran in whole has been destroyed by this regime," said

Michael Passi, an Iranian-American engineer."There are a lot of executions, a lot of tortures and a

lot of export of terrorism by this regime," he alleged."We want separation of religion and the state,"

added Mina Entezari, an Arizona-based designer who was a political prisoner in

Iran for seven years. "We want freedom for people."The administration of US President Donald Trump consistently

blasts a lack of freedoms in Iran and its "destabilizing" influence

on the Middle East.A firm adversary of Iran, he has reimplemented harsh

economic sanctions -- but Washington insists it is not pushing for regime

change, only a change to Iran's policy in areas including missile development

and support for militant groups."I'm 100 percent behind President Trump's policy,"

Passi said. "The only language that this Iranian regime understands is a

language of force."
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW