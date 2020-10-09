Former Unaoil Exec Jailed over Bribery in Iraq

2020/10/09 | 22:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Former Unaoil executive sentenced for paying bribes to win $1.7-billion worth of contracts Basil Al Jarah has today been sentenced to three years and four months' imprisonment for paying in excess of $17m in bribes to dishonestly secure approximately $1.7bn worth of contracts in post-occupation Iraq.Al Jarah, Unaoil's former Iraq partner, conspired with others […]

