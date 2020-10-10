UNAMI welcomes Agreement on Sinjar

2020/10/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Welcoming the agreement between the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on the status of Sinjar district in Ninewa as a "first and important step in the right direction", the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.Sinjar witnessed […]

