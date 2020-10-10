2020/10/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Despite COVID-19, political crisis, Iraqi Shiites march on Karbala The commemoration of Arbaeen in Iraq was different this year due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic and political conflict.Shiites across the […]

read more Iraqi Shiites march on Karbala first appeared on Iraq Business News.