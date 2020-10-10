New Agreement In Iraq Signals ‘A First And Important Step’ Toward A Better Future

2020/10/10 | 07:18 - Source: Iraq News

Saturday, 10 October 2020, 3:46 pmPress Release: UN News

©

UNICEF/Wathiq Khuzaie Holding a 13-day-old infant,

an elderly Yazidi woman who fled Sinjar Mountain re-enters

Iraq from the Syria.

(file)An agreement between

Iraq’s Federal and the Kurdish Regional governments on

Friday paves the way for reconstruction in the north of the

country, in what the UN has called “a first and important

step in the right direction”.The UN

Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)

expressed

hope that the new pact, on the status of northern

Iraq’s Sinjar district in Ninewa, would pave the way for a

better future.An uphill battleIn 2104, ISIL

terrorist fighters took control of significant swathes of

the north, committing atrocity crimes including genocidal

acts against the Yazidi minority, centred around their

centuries-old ancestral home of Sinjar.Nearly 3,000

kidnapped women and girls are still missing after many were

trafficked and enslaved in other parts of former ISIL

territory.Yazidi rights campaigner and UN Goodwill

Ambassador Nadia Murad, told the Security

Council in August that 100,000 of her people had now

returned to the Sinjar area.

Since the military defeat

of ISIL, discord over security arrangements, public

services, and the lack of a unified administration, have

plagued victims and survivors.Turning a

pageThe UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine

Hennis-Plasschaert, shared her hope on Friday that the

agreement would usher in “a new chapter for Sinjar, one in

which the interests of the people of Sinjar come first”,

while also helping “displaced people to return to their

homes, accelerate reconstruction and improve public service

delivery”.However, the UN official cautioned that

“for that to happen, stable governance and security

structures are urgently needed”.She tweeted that it

was “high time” to reach out to the people of Sinjar, to

“make them feel that they are, indeed, part of the broader

community”.‘Against all odds’The

Special Representative emphasized that the UN would continue

to help normalize the situation in the

district.“Against all odds and in their darkest

hour, the people of Sinjar remained determined to build a

better future”, upheld Ms.



Hennis-Plasschaert.



“May that

future begin today”.Further support

welcomeIn a statement, Kurdish Prime Minister

Masrour Barzani, thanked the UN Special Representative for

her “support and personal involvement in this

process”.“We would welcome further support from

the international community for Sinjar, including assistance

in repairing critical infrastructure, to help rebuild the

many lives destroyed” by ISIL, he continued.Mr.

Barzani called the agreement the result of “months of hard

work and negotiations” between Erbil and Baghdad, that

will “help to allow the people of Sinjar, including

Yazidis and others who suffered so appallingly…to return

to their ancestral homes in safety and with

dignity”.“The normalization of Sinjar will ensure

that its people can determine their own future”, he

upheld.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving.



We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform.



Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.





Find out more and join us:

Become a member

Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.