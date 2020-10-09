Introducing the latest Fairstopped mobile app geared to provide online legal representation and services

2020/10/10 | 13:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Fairstopped App is like uber for lawyers - it addresses civil rights injustices.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairstopped is a California-based non-profit organization that educates the community about preventing injustice.



They recently launched their latest mobile application called the Fairstopped App, which is available to download from the App Store.



The primary goal of the app is to provide a user-friendly interface for drivers to instantly connect on their smartphones with legal services and representation from the nearest lawyer in the event of a car accident or traffic violation.



The first of its kind to offer online services from attorneys, the Fairstopped App has an extensive array of features that make connecting with an attorney a safe and thorough process; users are ensured to instantly receive legal support.



The app’s algorithm allows users to connect with an attorney within a 5 to 15 mile radius and is tailored to the user’s legal needs, for example, the ‘on demand lawyer’ feature allows users to select different reasons (Speeding, Red Light, Stop Sign) for why they have been pulled over while the instant messaging feature enables clients to directly message an attorney to review information or schedule an appointment.



The Fairstopped app bridges the gap between civil rights on the road and smartphone technology, there are over 270 million smartphone users while road traffic estimates show there are over 50, 000 drivers pulled over in a day, around 6 million police reported MVAs (Motor Vehicle Accidents), and over 10 million unreported MVAs - this makes the need for legal safety and representation on the road even higher, which is why Fairstopped takes technological innovation and the law one step further by giving users the option to video call an attorney in real-time to advise or assist them if they have been pulled over for any reason.



Fairstopped offers various educational resources and tips on their Facebook page about becoming more aware of one’s rights on the road and what to do in the event of being pulled over and how to engage with a law enforcement officer.



With an increased number of vehicles being pulled over daily, having in-person legal representation when this occurs, even if it is from a smartphone device, can reduce potential risks of wrongful arrests or worst-case scenarios like harassment or police brutality.



Although the app’s primary features are about legal representation and engagement online, it also includes administrative features like lawyer verification, which provides the lawyer’s business name, license number and picture, as well as the state they operate in.



It also stores and organizes all the user’s case logs, active and old, according to the type of case, the lawyer, and time period.



Fairstopped offers two designated smartphone platforms, namely the Attorney App and the User App.



The User App has all the relevant options to connect with a lawyer online while the Attorney App has an Available / Unavailable setting and case files organization setting.



Signing up for both platforms is an easy process, all that is required is an email address with a password to log in, the state and zip code; attorneys need to provide a state license and office address.



Fairstopped and Fairstopped Attorney is currently only available on the App Store for iPhones, its availability on Google Play and Android has not been announced.



It is available for a once-off subscription price of $0.99 with no hidden costs and the option to cancel any time.



Still in its early launch days as an application, it has received positive five-star reviews and ratings - it is ‘one of the best apps to have’ according to a reviewer on the App Store.



About FairstoppedAs a non-profit organization and Legal Services Business, based in the United States, the core of the Fairstopped mission is to create a ‘just and fair future through the integration of technology and legal services’.



Fairstopped emphasizes their fight for justice and a world where everyone is treated fairly.



Their overarching goal is to educate the community about injustices by providing preventative guidelines, as well as what to do in the event of being pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

October 09, 2020, 22:15 GMT

