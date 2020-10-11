2020/10/11 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Azhar Al-Ruabie for Al-Monitor.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Corruption continues to threaten Iraq's stability Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the city of Nasiriyah on Oct.5 and confirmed that there are 270 uncompleted projects, some of them unfinished […]

