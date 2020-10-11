Jordan welcomes Baghdad-KRG agreement on Sinjar

2020/10/11 | 06:18 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- AMMONNEWS - Jordan on Saturday welcomed an agreement between Iraq's federal government and the country's Kurdistan Region (KRG) on the status of Sinjar in the northern Nineveh province.In a statement, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Daifallah al-Fayez voiced Jordan's support for the Iraqi government in its efforts to overcome challenges, protect the nation's security and stability and realize the Iraqi people's aspirations for development and prosperity.According to the agreement, Sinjar will be placed under a unified administration from the federal government and the KRG to push for the reconstruction of the region and allow for the return of thousands of people who had been displaced in the war against Daesh between 2014 and 2015.The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has welcomed the pact as a "first and important step in the right direction" and expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.