Every Presidential Election Since The Iraq War Has Featured Candidates Who Supported It

2020/10/11 | 11:06 - Source: Iraq News

Sunday, 11 October 2020, 4:59 pmOpinion: Caitlin Johnstone

The most powerful government on earth has still yet to

have a single presidential election that doesn't feature a

prominent candidate who supported one of the most evil

things that government has ever done.The United

States has done many, many

profoundly evil things throughout its history, but the

2003 invasion of Iraq is surely in the top ten.



It killed

over a million human beings, destabilized an entire region,

led to the rise of ISIS and Al Nusra and facilitated a rush

of new Middle Eastern interventionism, all to no benefit for

the American people whatsoever, and it is utterly

unforgivable.Yet there have been no consequences for

it.



No real changes of any kind were made to American

military, governmental, political or media institutions to

ensure that a similar atrocity never happens again, because

the drivers of US foreign policy had every intention of

doing it again.



There weren't even any real political

consequences for it, as evidenced by the fact that

politicians who supported it have been ascending to

Democratic and Republican presidential nominee status ever

since.This is insane.



The fact that every electoral

contest for commander in chief of the most powerful military

in the history of civilization has featured at least one

candidate who supported one of the most evil things ever

done in the blood-soaked history of their nation is too

insane to really put into words.



And it says so much about

the state of the US political system today.

The

current Democratic presidential nominee is a particularly

egregious example of this fact, having not just supported

the Iraq invasion but played a leading role in pushing it

through.



Current Affairs explains:In

2003, Biden was

“a senator bullish about the push to war [in Iraq] who

helped sell the Bush administration’s pitch to the

American public,” who “voted for—and helped

advance—the Bush agenda.” He was the war’s “most

crucial” senate supporter.



Biden repeated the

myth that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,

saying

that “these weapons must be dislodged from

Saddam Hussein, or Saddam Hussein must be dislodged from

power.” The resulting war was one of the most deadly

catastrophes in the history of U.S.



foreign policy—the

Iraqi death toll was in the hundreds

of thousands or possibly even

the millions, and 4,500 American troops died.



And

that’s just the dead: countless more were left permanently

maimed, to suffer with PTSD for the rest of their lives.



For

every dead person, there is a family who will struggle

forever to get over their loss.



This is no trivial issue: In

selecting a commander in chief, you want someone who

doesn’t launch catastrophic wars of

aggression.Before Biden it was

Hillary Clinton, who as a US senator not only voted

in support of the Iraq war but emphatically

promoted it on the Senate floor and then more than a

year after the invasion said

she had no regrets about doing so."No, I don't

regret giving the president authority because at the time it

was in the context of weapons of mass destruction, grave

threats to the United States, and clearly, Saddam Hussein

had been a real problem for the international community for

more than a decade," Clinton told Larry King in April

2004.Unlike Clinton and Biden, their opponent Donald

Trump was in no position to actively facilitate the Iraq

invasion since he wasn't in politics at the time, but in

2002 he was asked

point-blank by Howard Stern "Are you for invading Iraq?"

and he answered in the affirmative.



If Trump was unable to

see Iraq clearly from the political sidelines at the time,

there's no reason to believe he'd have done any better than

Biden and Clinton had he been a sitting US senator in 2002

with the immense pressures to conform that were being

implemented by the Bush administration in 2002.Before

them it was Republican nominee Mitt Romney in 2012, who

had previously said in a 2008 Republican primary debate

that "It was the right decision to go into Iraq.



I supported

it at the time; I support it now."This was long after

all the facts were in and it had obvious for years from even

an amoral cost-to-benefit analysis that the Iraq invasion

was a disaster based on lies that caused mountains more

problems than it solved.Before that it was John

McCain in 2008, who during his miserable psychopathic excuse

for a life supported invading not just Iraq but damn

near everyone else as well.And in 2004 it was

John Kerry running against the butcher himself George W

Bush, who had

just voted in support of Bush's war in 2002.The

more you think about it, the more outrageous it becomes.



The

most powerful elected official in the most powerful

government on earth with the most powerful military force

the world has ever seen should not be prone to making

horrifically evil decisions, and it's insane that this even

needs to be said.The way principled leftists and

anti-imperialists are shamed as privileged and petty

whenever they point out the record of a candidate on this

crucial matter is disgusting.



This is not some kind of

pedantic quibble, it's the bare minimum requirement for such

an immensely powerful position.



The argument that the Iraq

invasion was supported by most prominent politicians at the

time is not a defense of those politicians, it's an

indictment of mainstream American politics.Nobody who

supported the Iraq invasion should be working in politics at

all.



They shouldn't be able to find employment anywhere more

prominent or influential than a cash register.



It's entirely

legitimate for any voter to reject anyone who supported the

unforgivable invasion of Iraq, and indeed to reject the

entire political system that gave rise to

them.

© Scoop Media

Rogue journalist

Caitlin Johnstone is a 100 percent crowdfunded rogue journalist, bogan socialist, anarcho-psychonaut, guerilla poet and utopia prepper living in Australia with her American husband and two kids.



She writes about politics, economics, media, feminism and the nature of consciousness.



She is the author of the illustrated poetry book "Woke: A Field Guide For Utopia Preppers."

Source: IIQPGGn164k