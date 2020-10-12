Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: KRG allocates about 2.5 million USD to combat pandemic as death toll tops 2000
2020/10/12 | 16:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Health care worker in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province take temperature for a resident.
(Photo: Archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq