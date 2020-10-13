Erbil police arrest suspect forger in possession hundreds of faked official documents


2020/10/13 | 01:48 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Erbil police found in the accused's possession a forged military ID with the rank of major in the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.

(Photo: Erbil Police)

