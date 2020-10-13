New Shipping Service between Umm Qasr and Oman

2020/10/13 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.ASYAD Group has announced that it has launched the first shipping line between Oman ports (Salalah, Duqm, Sohar) and Iraq's Umm Qasr Port.According to the company, the new weekly service will open up new investment opportunities between Oman and Iraq, and provide options for import and export between the two countries […]

