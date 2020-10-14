Iraqi Govt launches Online Jobs Portal

2020/10/14 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi government launches online portal to help job seekers find employment in public and private sectors The Iraqi government in partnership with Iraq's Federal Public Service Council announced the launch of "tawtheef" portal to support graduates and qualified job-seekers to find employment in the public and private sectors.The portal is part of a wider […]

